Volkswagen to name company insider as COO: source

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is set to name Ralf Brandstaetter, the procurement chief of its core VW brand, as its group Chief Operating Officer, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Brandstaetter will take on the new job in addition to his existing responsibilities, the person told Reuters on Tuesday.

His appointment comes as Volkswagen’s new Chief Executive Herbert Diess undertakes the most far-reaching shake-up in the carmaker’s history, seeking to unite a company whose feuding factions have often slowed reform.

German daily Bild first reported VW’s plans to name Brandstaetter as COO.