July 31, 2018 / 8:06 AM / in 31 minutes

Volkswagen to name company insider as VW brand COO: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is set to name Ralf Brandstaetter, the procurement chief of its core VW brand, as Chief Operating Officer of the brand, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Brandstaetter will take on the new job in addition to his existing responsibilities, the person told Reuters on Tuesday.

His appointment comes as Volkswagen’s new Chief Executive Herbert Diess undertakes the most far-reaching shake-up in the carmaker’s history, seeking to unite a company whose feuding factions have often slowed reform.

German daily Bild first reported VW’s plans to name Brandstaetter as COO.

(This story corrects to show Brandstaetter to be named COO of VW brand and not Volkswagen Group.)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

