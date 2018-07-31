Volkswagen names company veteran as VW brand COO

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess named company veteran Ralf Brandstaetter as Chief Operating Officer of its core VW brand as part of a broader push to renew the carmaker’s senior management and strategy.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Diess took the helm of Europe’s multi-brand car and truck maker in April and has sought to install new managers as part of a broader push to draw a line under a damaging diesel-emissions scandal and push mass production of electric cars.

Brandstaetter, 49, will take on the new role on Wednesday, as well as keeping his existing job as the brand’s procurement chief, Volkswagen said in a statement on Tuesday.

During his 25-year career with the Volkswagen Group, Brandstaetter has held responsibilities including international project management, metal procurement for chassis and powertrain components and purchasing for Spanish brand SEAT.

He joined the VW brand’s management board as head of procurement in December 2015.