FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 10, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW names Sedran as head of commercial vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has named Thomas Sedran to lead its commercial vehicles division, VW said on Tuesday, confirming media reports.

FILE PHOTO: Mechanic staff work on the production line of Volkswagen e-Golf in the Glaeserne Manufaktur plant in Dresden, Germany May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

Currently VW’s head of strategy, Sedran will assume his new post on Sept. 1, it said in a statement. He replaces Eckhard Scholz, who is leaving at his own request.

Sedran joined VW in 2015, after heading General Motors’ (GM.N) Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe.

A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier that VW was set to name Sedran as head of its commercial vehicles division, which makes vans, light commercial vehicles and pick-up trucks.

Sedran’s appointment is the second management change VW announced this week.

On Monday VW announced that Stefan Sommer, former chief executive of automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, would become its procurement chief from January 1, 2019.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.