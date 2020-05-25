Volkswagen Mexico won't talk of restart while state decree in place

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk outside the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it had satisfied federal requirements to resume production in Mexico but would not make announcements about renewing operations as long as a decree in the state of Puebla remains in effect.

The government of Puebla, where Volkswagen and its luxury brand unit Audi have major plants, said on Friday conditions “do not exist” yet for a restart, even as carmakers with plants in other states have signalled they are being allowed to reopen.