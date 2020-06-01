Volkswagen says ready to restart Mexico operations on June 15

FILE PHOTO: An employee leaves the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Germany’s Volkswagen AG said on Monday the automaker was ready to restart operations in the states of Puebla and Guanajuato on June 15 after activity was idled in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen has had to wait to restart the plant in Puebla, one of its biggest worldwide, due to a decree from the state government, which said conditions were not yet right for a restart because of the pandemic’s ongoing spread.