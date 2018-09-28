Volkswagen partners with Microsoft in cloud push

(Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) will use Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud platform to provide all future digital services and mobility offerings across its entire fleet, the companies said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

From 2020, more than 5 million new Volkswagen-specific brand vehicles per year will be fully connected through Microsoft's cloud and internet of things (IoT), the companies said here.

Volkswagen will establish an automotive cloud development office in Washington State close to Microsoft’s headquarters.

Automakers have been partnering with consumer technology companies as they increasingly invest in connected cars.