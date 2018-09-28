FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 28, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Volkswagen partners with Microsoft in cloud push

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) will use Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud platform to provide all future digital services and mobility offerings across its entire fleet, the companies said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

From 2020, more than 5 million new Volkswagen-specific brand vehicles per year will be fully connected through Microsoft's cloud and internet of things (IoT), the companies said here.

Volkswagen will establish an automotive cloud development office in Washington State close to Microsoft’s headquarters.

Automakers have been partnering with consumer technology companies as they increasingly invest in connected cars.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.