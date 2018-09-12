FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

VW brand must become significantly more efficient: CEO

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The VW brand needs higher profits and must become significantly more efficient to be able to finance its future, Volkswagen group Chief Executive Herbert Diess told the brand’s staff magazine.

A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called "Blaue Fabrik" (Blue Factory) environmental program, in Wolfsburg, Germany May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer - RC121FE70BA0

A return on sales of 4 percent is the minimum needed, 5 to 6 percent would allow the company to make a few investments, and with 7 or 8 percent we would make it resistant to crises, staff magazine inside on Wednesday quoted Diess as saying.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Tassilo Hummel

