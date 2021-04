FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has agreed a wage deal for its staff with trade union IG Metall, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

IG Metall will provide more details about the deal at a news conference at 1000 CET, the spokesman said.