FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 27, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW brand aims for 2.6 billion euros in savings on 'leaner' production

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) namesake brand aims to increase its efficiency and sees potential savings in manufacturing totaling 2.6 billion euros ($3.04 billion) through 2025, production manager Andreas Tostmann said on Thursday.

“The plants must become faster, leaner and more efficient,” he added.

Tostmann said processes would be streamlined to cut the amount of money that is spent per car in production.

VW also plans to reduce investments by 1.5 billion euros with measures like reusing existing machinery and standardizing production, he added.

Herbert Diess, CEO of both Volkswagen group and the VW brand, earlier this year revealed plans to increase worldwide productivity by 30 percent by 2025.

In this time frame, Diess plans to lift margins to 6 percent from currently 5 percent.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.