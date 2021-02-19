Breakingviews - Porsche IPO would be valid twist in VW soap opera

The Porsche 918 Spyder is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The long-running Volkswagen-Porsche soap opera has a new twist. The 90 billion euro carmaker is mulling a listing of the sports-car division it has wholly owned since a melodramatic turn of events roughly a decade ago. It makes strategic sense, but might also be the source of fresh wrangling over price.

In 2007, Porsche’s then-parent group upped its VW stake in what looked like an effort to gain creeping control. Whatever the controlling Porsche-Piech family’s intentions, in 2008 it wound up sparking an epic short-squeeze of hedge funds who were betting against VW shares. Subsequent lawsuits and Porsche’s crushing debt pile eventually killed a plan to merge with VW. Instead, the Wolfsburg-based carmaker ended up taking full control of the Porsche brand in 2012.

Fast-forward to 2021, and surrendering some of VW’s ownership by way of a partial initial public offering could make some sense for Chief Executive Herbert Diess. His main task is to pivot the company from being an analogue maker of internal combustion engine-powered cars into an electric-vehicle leader. A multibillion-euro windfall from listing a chunk of Porsche might help in the all-important quest to avoid ending up as a glorified chassis-maker.

Yet the plan has echoes of the long-running VW-Porsche saga, in which valuing the Porsche brand proved a contentious issue. In recent years, Porsche’s finance chief has opined that the carmaker could be worth 70 billion euros, while Reuters reported on Thursday that some analysts value it as highly as 100 billion euros. Both look toppy.

Such high numbers work if you put Porsche’s potential 4.5 billion euros of operating profit in 2021 on the same 33 times multiple as Ferrari. But according to HSBC analysts, the Italian group’s higher-priced cars make it way more profitable. They assume a multiple of 10 times, which implies an enterprise value for Porsche of 45 billion euros.

Listing a quarter of that would still raise a big pile of cash. But both the valuation of Porsche and VW’s ability to sell it will depend on its odd governance, which sees trade unions and politicians control half the seats on the supervisory board, and the Porsche-Piech clan control 53% of VW voting rights with only 31% of the shares. Get ready for fresh melodrama.