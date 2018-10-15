FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Porsche needs to become more attractive to investors: CFO

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sportscar producer Porsche could be worth up to 70 billion euros ($81.08 billion) as a separately listed company and needs to think about ways to make itself more attractive to investors and partners, Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

FILE PHOTO: The Porsche logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Ferrari (RACE.MI) and Aston Martin (AML.L) have benefited from listing and Porsche should think about ways it could make itself more attractive, Meschke told the newspaper.

“Every company needs to think about whether it makes sense to create competitive divisions,” Meschke said in response to a question about the merits of a stock exchange listing.

Porsche AG could be worth between 60 billion to 70 billion euros ($70-81 billion), Meschke said, without explaining what he based that estimate on.

A spokeswoman for Porsche on Monday said the company is not currently pursuing plans for a listing. Parent company Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) also said there were no plans to list the Stuttgart-based maker of the famous 911 sportscar.

Analysts at Evercore ISI said a separate listing or spin out of Porsche AG is one of the most obvious ways for Volkswagen Group to unlock value.

“We believe VW’s wholly owned Porsche AG could conservatively be worth an incremental 27-49 billion euros to VW shareholders,” Evercore said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal and Jason Neely

