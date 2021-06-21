Porsche to decide soon on Bugatti future - CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Bugatti Chiron sports car stands in front of the company's headquarters Chateau St. Jean in Molsheim, France June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WEISSACH, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday.

Volkswagen in March said it was working on a strategic partnership with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac, which will likely result in a joint venture between Porsche and Rimac, with Porsche as a minority partner.