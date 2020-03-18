Volkswagen's key brand warns of supply chain disruptions

FILE PHOTO: An employee fixes a VW sign at a production line of the electric Volkswagen model ID.3 in Zwickau, Germany, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) key namesake brand warned of supply chain disruptions on Wednesday due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Given the increasingly challenging and dynamic situation for suppliers and in terms of logistics, it is no longer possible to continually provide factories with a stable supply,” the division said in a statement, adding that there are signs of declining sales in Europe.

“Therefore, the Volkswagen brand will suspend production at European factories initially for an estimated ten business days,” it said.