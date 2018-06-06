FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

VW plans production shut-downs in Wolfsburg due to new test standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will discuss with workers in the coming days for how long it will shut production at its main plant in Wolfsburg in September due to the switch to new lab test standards WLTP, its chief executive told VW staff on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

“We will only build vehicles after the works holiday that fulfil the new standards. The deliveries will take place gradually as soon as the necessary approvals are there,” Herbert Diess said at a staff briefing, according to a statement.

    “But many vehicles will have to we warehoused in the meantime. To make sure their numbers don’t become too large we will have to plan closure days through the end of September,” he added.

    The new standard will kick in on Sept. 1.

    Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

