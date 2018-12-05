Business News
December 5, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Volkswagen brand seeks 6-billion-euro cost, efficiency gains by 2023: Handelsblatt

1 Min Read

Workers clean the facade of a car showroom under a Volkswagen logo on the Chinese National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2018. Picture taken October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) core brand will seek cost and efficiency gains of almost 6 billion euros ($6.8 bln) in an effort to raise the VW brand’s operating margin to 6 percent by 2023, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

Volkswagen has said it seeks to achieve an operating return on sales of at least 6 percent by 2025.

Around 3 billion euros in cost and efficiency gains will come from better pricing of passenger cars and a push to sell higher-margin models, while another 3 billion euros in savings comes from reducing the complexity of the cars on offer, and a cut in administrative costs, a source close to the company told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.