August 20, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen to recall 700,000 cars over roof lighting: trade magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has to recall about 700,000 Tiguan and Touran cars worldwide due to a possible lighting defect, German trade magazine Kfz-Betrieb reported on Monday.

A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The magazine reported that humidity can cause a short circuit at the panoramic roof’s light strip of the affected cars. A short circuit in the LED-module could cause scorching damage on the roof and possibly set the vehicle on fire, the magazine said, citing a company spokesman.

In Germany, about 52,500 cars are affected.

The company is currently working on a solution, the magazine added, quoting the spokesman.

VW was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans

