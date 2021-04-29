Volkswagen plans renewable investments in CO2 reduction push

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to invest about 40 million euros ($48 million) in European wind and solar projects by 2025 as part of a push to become carbon neutral, the head of the group’s namesake brand said on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, Volkswagen will team up with Germany’s top utility RWE for a solar park in 2022 that will have a capacity to supply 50,000 households with power.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)