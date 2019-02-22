Business News
February 22, 2019 / 3:46 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

VW warns of headwinds, to redouble efforts to meet targets

1 Min Read

The Volkswagen show floor is seen under setup at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen warned investors about a tough year ahead as the 12-brand car and truck making group posted disappointing preliminary full-year results on Friday.

“The headwinds in key markets are expected to strengthen further in 2019,” Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement accompanying earnings.

Volkswagen reiterated it wanted to achieve an operating return on sales of between 6.5 - 7.5 percent for the passenger cars division.

Volkswagen’s 2018 operating profit came in at 13.92 billion euros ($15.79 billion), only 0.7 percent higher than the prior year and below 14.53 billion euros forecast in a poll.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below