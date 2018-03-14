FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

VW brand says profitability drive faces cost risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) core autos division said costs for its electric-car program, technology and a new emissions testing procedure will stand in the way of major profitability gains this year and in future.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

VW’s namesake brand expects its operating profit margin to climb to between 4 and 5 percent this year, a range it is also targeting for 2020, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Cost reductions, efforts to weed out complexity in parts and models and rising sales of higher-margin sport-utility vehicles helped to more than double the profitability benchmark to 4.1 percent last year.

But VW on Wednesday damped hopes for further significant profitability gains.

    “This year and over the next few years, the brand will face severe challenges despite its improved competitiveness,” VW said, citing costs for electric cars, technology and the new WLTP testing procedure for emissions and fuel consumption.

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
