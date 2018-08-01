VW CEO says anti-pollution rules may hit profits, car sales

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group’s (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess warned that new anti-pollution tests pose a risk to the carmaker’s profit targets.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

VW has warned that production of up to 250,000 cars will be delayed as it struggles to adapt its vehicles to a new anti-pollution test, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

In a press conference on Wednesday to discuss second-quarter results, Diess said the ongoing changeover to the WLTP test procedure poses, “The biggest volume and earnings risk for Volkswagen.”