FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Tuesday said the operating return on sales at its core VW passenger car brand would come in at the lower end of its 4 to 5 percent target range this year.

Volkswagen cited the costs of preparing its passenger cars for tougher emissions rules, higher distribution expenses and upfront investments.