FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: VW in talks to buy stake in Russia's GAZ - sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2017 / 4:57 PM / a minute ago

Exclusive: VW in talks to buy stake in Russia's GAZ - sources

Gleb Stolyarov, Tatiana Voronova

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is in talks to buy a stake in GAZ (GAZA.MM), a Russian manufacturer of light commercial vehicles (LCV), five sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The Volkswagen logo is shown on an I.D. concept vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

It was not immediately clear how big a stake is being discussed or the value of the deal.

GAZ is a part of the Basic Element group that holds the assets of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska. Both GAZ and Basic Element declined to comment, while a spokesman at VW headquarters said he does not comment on market speculation.

“There are talks, they are trying to reach an agreement. Deripaska has long been looking for a partner and VW does not have a Russian partner,” one well-placed industry source said.

Another well-connected car industry source, two financial market sources and another person familiar with the matter also said talks were under way.

One of the sources said that a decision on the size of the proposed stake sale has yet to be made.

A source close to VW also confirmed that talks were in progress but said the possibility of the German group taking a stake in GAZ is not the only mater under consideration.

Addional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs in Moscow and Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.