FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 3, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW's Skoda needs to boost annual capacity by 400,000 cars: CEO

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Czech carmaker Skoda Auto needs to increase its capacity in Europe by 400,000 cars annually from the start of the next decade, Chief Executive Bernhard Maier was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Skoda logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The carmaker could boost capacity at its Czech plants as well as at other VW plants, Czech news agency CTK quoted Maier as saying at the Paris car show.

An outside possibility would be the construction of a new plant, CTK reported.

A decision should come by the beginning of next year, CTK reported.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.