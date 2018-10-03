VW's Skoda needs to boost annual capacity by 400,000 cars: CEO

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Czech carmaker Skoda Auto needs to increase its capacity in Europe by 400,000 cars annually from the start of the next decade, Chief Executive Bernhard Maier was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Skoda logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The carmaker could boost capacity at its Czech plants as well as at other VW plants, Czech news agency CTK quoted Maier as saying at the Paris car show.

An outside possibility would be the construction of a new plant, CTK reported.

A decision should come by the beginning of next year, CTK reported.