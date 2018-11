The Skoda logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Deliveries of Skoda Auto cars, part of the Volkswagen Group (VOWG.DE), dropped 7.4 percent in October, largely in European markets due to conversions to conform to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) anti-pollution rules.

Skoda Auto also said on Thursday that its overall 10-month deliveries rose 6.1 percent to 1.03 million vehicles.