Unions at VW's Skoda Auto say latest wage proposal by carmaker not satisfactory

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Unions at Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto said on Tuesday the latest wage proposal made by the carmaker was not satisfactory and that they were ready to cancel some previously reached job agreements.

Skoda Auto has raised its wage hike offer to 10 percent and offered a one-time bonus, CTK news agency reported earlier on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

“The negotiating team determined that the offer was unsatisfactory and did not satisfy the mandate given (by the unions’ leadership),” the unions said in a statement posted on their website.

The negotiating team will present further details at an extraordinary meeting of the leadership on Wednesday, starting at 1100 GMT, the unions said.

Union chief Jaroslav Povsik has said the unions could call a strike in May if no deal is agreed. The unions are seeking a double-digit pay hike this year.