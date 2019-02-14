Skoda Auto's January deliveries down 1.1 percent year-on-year to 102,600 cars

The Skoda logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, said on Thursday its global deliveries dropped 1.1 percent in January to 102,600 cars.

“The main reason behind this trend is the overall decline in the passenger car markets of China and Central Europe,” Skoda said.

Deliveries in China dropped 11.7 percent and central European shipments dropped 11.6 percent, mainly due to a 19.7 percent drop on the Czech market.

It said west European shipments rose 6.2 percent, led by Germany with an 8.1 percent rise, while Russia jumped 23 percent.