The logo of Skoda carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice, France, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Global deliveries for Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, dropped by 6.6% to 104,900 vehicles in May, pulled down by a weaker overall market in China, its biggest sales destination, the company said on Wednesday.

Deliveries in China alone, which accounted for about a fifth of May deliveries, fell 31.5% year-on-year while the Czech carmaker said its European markets increased in the month.