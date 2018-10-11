FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW's Skoda deliveries drop 16 percent in September as WLTP rules start

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Deliveries of Skoda Auto cars, part of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) group, dropped 16 percent in September, largely in European markets due to conversions to conform to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) anti-pollution rules.

Skoda Auto said on Thursday overall its nine-month sales rose 7.8 percent to 939,100 vehicles, including a 28 percent rise in its Russian market.

(This version of the story corrects 9-month percentage growth in Russia, paragraph 2.)

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

