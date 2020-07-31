Business News
July 31, 2020 / 9:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

VW's Skoda deliveries fall 31%, expects markets to stabilise

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks between cars parked in the courtyard of Skoda Auto factory as the company stops production for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Skoda Auto expects its global markets to stabilise gradually as long as the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly worsen, Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Czech carmaker said on Friday, after reporting a 31% drop in first-half deliveries.

“In June we were able to make significant gains compared to the previous months,” Skoda’s board member for sales, Alain Favey, said.

“We expect a recovery in the third quarter and anticipate a return to the previous year’s level in the fourth quarter.”

