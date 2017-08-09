FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 7 days
Volkswagen signs on as EURO 2020 mobility partner in soccer push
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
August 9, 2017 / 7:09 AM / in 7 days

Volkswagen signs on as EURO 2020 mobility partner in soccer push

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia near Poznan, Poland September 9, 2016.Kacper Pempel/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had won a deal to become the new mobility partner of the EURO 2020 soccer championship, which it said it would use to showcase its new I.D. electric car model.

Volkswagen is banking on the popularity of soccer as it seeks to restore its image following the "dieselgate" emissions test cheating scandal and makes a strategic shift towards electric cars.

Last month, it said it would become the biggest commercial sponsor of Germany's national soccer team, replacing luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz after 45 years.

At the European soccer championship, it succeeds Hyundai, whose cars and buses shuttled championship officials and VIP guests during the EURO 2016 held in France.

For the tournament's 60th anniversary, organizers have chosen a controversial format by which 13 cities across the continent, rather than only one or two countries, will host matches.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.