VW to shift centre of software development to Audi

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will shift leadership for software development to the company’s premium Audi division in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Herbert Diess, chief executive of the multi-brand group said on Tuesday.

“The centre of gravity for software development will move from Wolfsburg to Ingolstadt,” Diess said at a virtual conference hosted by PWC in Germany on Tuesday.

Earlier this week German daily Handelsblatt, citing company sources, said Volkswagen is poised to replace its head of software development.