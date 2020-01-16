Volkswagen CEO says carmaker faces same fate as Nokia without urgent reforms

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess attends a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the German carmaker needs to accelerate its transformation to avoid becoming another Nokia (NOKIA.HE), which lost its dominance in the handset market to Apple (AAPL.O).

“The big questions is: are we fast enough?,” Diess told VW’s senior managers following a global board meeting on Thursday. “If we continue at our current speed, it is going to be very tough.”

The car was is longer a mode of transport and carmakers are no longer only manufacturers of vehicles, he said.

“The era of the classic carmakers is over,” Diess added.