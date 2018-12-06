Volkswagen to seek 3 billion euro savings between 2020 and 2023

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday said it will extend a cost savings and efficiency program at its core brand beyond 2020 and seek an additional 3 bln euros in cost savings by 2023.

The German carmaker said that talks with Ford (F.N) about extending a potential alliance beyond commercial vehicles continue and remain constructive.

Volkswagen said it could cooperate in the area of electric and autonomous cars and that it had plans to increase the number of cars on offer to clients in the United States by at least two sports utility vehicles.

VW will also make electric cars in the United States in the medium term, although no decision has been made about the production site, the carmaker said at a press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany.