FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said its components development and manufacturing business would become an independent entity within the group from January 2019, alongside the VW Passenger Cars business and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is seen at their plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

It said the goal of its reorganization was to prepare the components business for the challenges of electric mobility.