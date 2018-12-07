Volkswagen says can build up to 15 million cars on electric car platform

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday said it can build up to 15 million electric cars using its new MEB vehicle platform, revealing the extent of the carmaker’s push to mass produce zero-emission vehicles.
Volkswagen is investing more than 11 billion euros ($12.52 billion) into electric connected and autonomous vehicles by 2023, of which 9 billion euros will be allocated toward developing a family of electric cars, the carmaker said.
