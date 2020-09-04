Tesla CEO met VW CEO during Germany visit: source

FILE PHOTO: Futurist entrepreneur Elon Musk presents an RNA printer, essentially a vaccine production device, on the sidelines of a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess for a courtesy visit during which Musk took a test drive in Volkswagen’s new electric car, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A spokewoman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the meeting. A spokeswoman for Tesla could not be reached for comment.

Volkswagen earlier on Friday tweeted that Elon Musk’s jet had taken off from Braunschweig, Lower Saxony on Thursday, “Were you in the area yesterday @ElonMusk? “ punctuated by a smiling emoticon.

Braunschweig is the closest airport to Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg.

German daily Handelsblatt was first to report that Musk had met Diess.