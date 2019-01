FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH CEO Andreas Renschler attends a joint news conference with Hino Motors President Yoshio Shimo (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen executive Andreas Renschler on Tuesday said the Traton trucks division will be a “strong contributor” toward parent company Volkswagen Group’s 10 billion euro ($11.4 billion) cashflow target for 2020.