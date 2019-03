FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen on a new car model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen still aims for an IPO of its trucks unit Traton, but not at any price, the group’s finance chief told Handelsblatt business daily.

The conditions on the capital markets must be right, Frank Witter was quoted on Monday as saying, adding that evaluating the conditions would be a task for the coming days.