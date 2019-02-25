VW's Traton gets 2018 profit boost from Brazil, higher sales

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton, former Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, is pictured in Hanover, Germany September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s truck and bus division increased its adjusted full-year operating profit last year by 13 percent thanks to a Brazilian market recovery, efficiency measures at MAN and a rise in vehicle deliveries.

Traton said on Monday it expects a return on sales of between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent in 2019 as well as a slight increase in revenue and vehicle deliveries adding that an efficiency and cost cutting drive at MAN will continue.

Traton’s 2018 return on sales was 6.4 percent, up from 6 percent in 2017, while its adjusted operating profit rose to 1.7 billion euros on revenue of 25.9 billion euros ($29 billion), which was up by 6 percent on a year earlier.

Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus, Traton’s Brazilian business, rebounded last year, with a 22 percent jump in revenue helping it to return to an operating profit of 28 million euros.

Traton said it sold 233,000 vehicles of the MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus brands, 14 percent more than 2017.