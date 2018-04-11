IPO of Volkswagen truck unit planned for first quarter 2019: sources

MUNICH (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) is aiming to list its trucks and buses division in the first quarter of next year, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The company’s headquarters would move to Munich from Braunschweig, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Job guarantees would remain in place, they added.

A spokesman for the unit said that no decisions had been made and that all options were on the table.