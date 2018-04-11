FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 11, 2018 / 5:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IPO of Volkswagen truck unit planned for first quarter 2019: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) is aiming to list its trucks and buses division in the first quarter of next year, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

The company’s headquarters would move to Munich from Braunschweig, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Job guarantees would remain in place, they added.

    A spokesman for the unit said that no decisions had been made and that all options were on the table.

    Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Andreas Cremer; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.