April 16, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

VW Trucks could pursue listing or issue debt: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it could list its trucks business as part of expansion plans for the division, Andreas Renschler, head of the trucks business said on Monday.

Andreas Renschler attends Volkswagen AG annual news conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We want to achieve capital market readiness in the next 12 months. An IPO is just one of the options,” Renschler explained to journalists in Munich.

    “You can also go to the capital market without (an IPO). You can refinance yourself by issuing a bond.”

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

