VW trucks division open to taking over Navistar: CFO

MUNICH (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) heavy-truck division sees taking over U.S. commercial truck partner Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) would to eventually make sense.

FILE PHOTO: A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

VW’s truck and bus division acquired a 16.9 percent stake in Navistar in 2016 as it aims to broaden its international footprint and become a major force in the global trucks market.

“(Taking over Navistar) would make sense at some point,” Matthias Gruendler, the division’s finance chief, told reporters on Thursday.