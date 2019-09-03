Volkswagen making big investment in Turkey: Czech PM

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice, France, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is making a big investment in Turkey, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

“We have heard that Volkswagen is making a big investment in Turkey,” Babis said during a news conference after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reuters reported last week that Volkswagen was holding talks with officials in Ankara over Turkey’s vehicle tax regime as it seeks to conclude a 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) agreement to build a production plant in Turkey.

The company said earlier that no final decision had been reached on the location of a new multi-brand plant. The auto maker had also been looking at Bulgaria.

“Czech Republic is an important manufacturer of car parts... We are in a leader position on this issue and would certainly like to cooperate,” Babis added in comments that were broadcast live on Turkish television.