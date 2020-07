FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is seen on a car outside a garage in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 29, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has decided against building a new factory in Turkey, car industry publication Automobilwoche said on Wednesday, citing sources at the German carmaker.

In October last year, Volkswagen put a decision about the plant on hold amid international criticism about the country’s military operations in Syria.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.