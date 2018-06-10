DJ duo NERVO to enhance volleyball fan experience

(Reuters) - Grammy-winning Australian DJ duo NERVO will promote the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) as part of a collaboration to enhance fan experience, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Australian duo Olivia Nervo (L) and Miriam Nervo perform during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The VNL is a new event in the volleyball calendar where 16 countries play each other in a round robin format to become champions.

Twin sisters Miriam and Olivia Nervo will play at the women’s final in Nanjing, China on June 27 and then ahead of the men’s final at the culmination of the VNL tour in Lille on July 8.

The duo will debut their new track ‘Worlds Collide’ at a VNL event in Ottawa on Sunday.

“As Australians, we’re no strangers to sport. But the party atmosphere of VNL matches is pretty special... we can’t wait to be in Canada to add ‘Worlds Collide’ to the mix,” Liv Nervo said in a statement.

“Volleyball has a global fan base and the VNL will provide a platform for great sport, alongside fantastic entertainment and an unforgettable fan experience,” said FIVB secretary general Fernando Lima.

“There will be an amazing party atmosphere and NERVO will be a big part of that. They are great ambassadors for our sport and ‘Worlds Collide’ is the perfect anthem for this competition.”