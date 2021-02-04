Sweden's Volvo Cars post rise in second-half profit as pandemic impact subsides

FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in the showroom, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Volvo Car Group reported an 8.2% rise in operating profit on Thursday for the second half of 2020, boosted by growing demand for electrified cars and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Hard hit by the outbreak earlier this year, the Swedish carmaker has seen a sharp rebound in recent months, helped by strength in China and the United States.

Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, said it would increase sales this year and improve profitability to pre-pandemic levels, assuming market conditions continue to normalise.

“China led the way followed by the U.S., and in both markets, our largest, we managed to report sales growth for the full year. We also increased market share in most markets,” Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

The firm also forecast a similar level of capital expenditure as in 2020, with cash flow remaining strong.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker reported July-December operating earnings of 9.50 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion) versus 8.78 billion in the year-ago period.

Volvo Cars reported last month sales growth of 6% in December, while full-year sales dropped 6% to 661,713 cars. Sales in the second half of 2020 were the strongest in the firm’s history.

In January, its global sales rose by 30.2% to 59,588 cars, with increasing sales in Europe, China and the United States, the firm said on Wednesday.