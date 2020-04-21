Business News
Volvo and Daimler tie up to develop fuel cell for trucks

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with German rival Daimler (DAIGn.DE) to set up a joint venture to develop and produce fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicles.

Daimler will consolidate all its current fuel cell activities in the joint venture. Volvo said in a statement it will acquire 50% in the joint venture for the sum of approximately 600 million euros ($650.34 million) on a cash and debt free basis.

The deal was preliminary and non-binding it added.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

