Volvo Trucks to launch full range of electric trucks in Europe in 2021

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Trucks, Sweden’s AB Volvo’s main truck brand, will sell a complete range of electric, heavy-duty trucks in Europe starting in 2021, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Volvo said it was currently running tests of the electric heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks, to be used for regional transport and urban construction operations in Europe.

The trucks will have a gross combination weight of up to 44 tonnes, and, depending on the battery configuration, the range could be up to 300 kilometers, Volvo said.

Sales will begin in 2021 and volume production will start in 2022.

“This means that from 2021 onwards Volvo Trucks will sell a complete range of battery-electric trucks in Europe for distribution, refuse, regional transport and urban construction operations,” it said.